Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Career
We Tip Our Chapeaus To ‘Guess The Car’ Champs
MindGames winners put on their thinking caps this week. Congratulations to everyone who won!
This month’s “Guess The Car” MindGames contest brought back a lot of memories for me because the secret clue was “the car I learned to drive in.” No one asked me for that clue because you obviously didn’t need it. At least 97% of you (statistically) knew the answer immediately.
MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Yep, the Chevy Caprice was the correct answer. MY Chevy Caprice was a 1974 metallic maroon, but that fact doesn’t matter in the least – what MATTERS is that our randomly selected winners are:.
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical, Sicklerville, NJ
• Leah Holmes, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA
• Gary Maune, Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, MO
• Brayden Gray, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Chloe Melching, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Scott Coutu, Cecil County School of Technology, Elkton, MD
• Phil Stropkeyu, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH
• Matthew Westerlin, Maine West High School, Des Plaines, IL
• Jason DeLosh, Metropolitan Community College, Longview, MO
• BJ Fallon, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.