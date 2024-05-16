 What Can You Tell About An Engine From A Spark Plug? -

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Underhood

What Can You Tell About An Engine From A Spark Plug?

Spark plug condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Have you ever wondered where certain sayings come from? For example, the saying, “canary in the coal mine” originated from coal miners bringing an actual canary down into the mines with them as an early warning signal for toxic gases, primarily carbon monoxide. The birds, being more sensitive, would often become sick.

Related Articles

That’s messed up!

You know, spark plugs act as the “canary in the coal mine” for the combustion chamber. Their condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for. Let’s discuss some common dirty spark plug conditions and what they indicate.

Most modern OE spark plugs containing precious metal electrode materials like platinum and iridium are designed to last over 50,000 miles as part of the emissions control system. However, if they fail prematurely, solving the underlying cause before installing new plugs is critical – otherwise, that misfire issue will return and so will your customers.

One common condition is carbon fouling, where plugs take on a matte black or gray appearance. During regular combustion, fuel typically converts into carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide gas. However, when there’s an excess of fuel compared to oxygen, unburned fuel forms carbon deposits. These deposits tend to adhere to hot spots in the combustion chamber, including the spark plug’s tip and insulator.

Addressing this issue usually involves examining the fuel system and engine’s air intake. Problems like clogged or malfunctioning fuel injectors can lead to excessive fuel, exacerbating carbon buildup. Similarly, inaccuracies in sensors measuring air intake or oxygen content in the exhaust can cause rich fuel conditions, leading to spark plug fouling with carbon.

Another common condition is oil fouling, which leaves plugs with a shiny black coating and a distinct smell. When unsure if fouling is caused by carbon or oil, a quick smell test of the spark plug can provide a clue; if it smells like engine oil, then oil fouling is likely. Engine oil can seep from various sources such as piston rings, valve stem seals, or the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) system. To diagnose leaking piston rings, a leak-down test should be conducted. If only one cylinder shows signs of oil fouling, a relative compression check can help pinpoint any mechanical issues specific to that cylinder.

You may also encounter ashy white deposits on plugs, indicating an internal coolant leak like a faulty intake manifold or head gasket. This contamination tends to occur gradually over thousands of miles with modern coolant formulations lacking the phosphates and additives that are used to clog catalytic converters.

No matter the spark plug condition, the message is clear – don’t simply replace fouled plugs and move on. Take the time to properly diagnose and remedy the underlying root cause, whether fuel system, mechanical or otherwise. If not, that new set of plugs will be a problem down the road.

This information comes from the minds at Tire Review. For more videos, follow them on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations video.

You May Also Like

Underhood

A/C Condenser Clogs

When a compressor fails, the question for most technicians is whether to flush the condenser or replace it.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

HVAC systems are designed to absorb and transfer heat. The evaporator is designed to pull heat out of the cabin or air entering the cabin. The condenser is designed to transfer heat to the outside air. It does this by utilizing the surface area of the condenser and evaporator. Also, the phase transition of the refrigerant from a gas to a liquid cools the components. 

Read Full Article

More Underhood Posts
Checking The Auxiliary Water Pump

A car or truck comes into the shop with a complaint of poor heater performance. The issue may be the auxiliary water pump.

By Andrew Markel
Tech holds up heater core
It’s Got Spark!

Why can’t you trust some spark tests?

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Understanding Differences Between Aluminum And Cast Iron

Sheer material differences aside, what are the features and benefits of aluminum and iron engine components?

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Diagnosing Misfires

What if there are no codes and a misfire is intermittent? This is where it gets complicated. 

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Twenty-two new import part numbers, as well as 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers, are immediately available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The Importance Of ADAS Calibrations

Following best practices and using appropriate equipment ensure customer satisfaction and safety.

By Joe Keene
Fuel Pressure Diagnostic Service

Use a scan tool that can look at special direct fuel injection parameters and perform bidirectional tests.

By Andrew Markel
Continental Tire Introduces New Products at GOLD Dealer Meeting

Company leadership also detailed updates to marketing and incentive programs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff