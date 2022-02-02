 What causes a P0420 code?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

What causes a P0420 code? (VIDEO)

on

Auto Pros On The Road: Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair, Louisville, KY

on

Sneak Peak: Inside A Monotube Shock

on

What Killed The Catalytic Converter? (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros On The Road: Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair, Louisville, KY Video

Auto Pros On The Road: Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair, Louisville, KY

What causes a P0420 code? (VIDEO) Video
play

What causes a P0420 code? (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts
Winter Air Ride Diagnostics

Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics

Automotive: Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

What causes a P0420 code? (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

If the front signals and the rear signals look identical, the catalyst is not doing its job. Sponsored by AP Emissions.
Advertisement

A recent EPA study showed that 7% of cars in the United States were operating below federally mandated emissions. 68% of those emissions failures were due to PO420 or 430 catalyst system inefficiency below threshold OBD 2 Code.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When a catalytic converter is working efficiently under closed lube operation, the front oxygen sensor will typically show an airfield mixture switching between rich and lean, rich and lean, rich and lean over a fast timeframe, as the car works to maintain a combustible airfield mixture, that’s optimal for the most power with the least emissions.

However, the signal from the rear 02 sensor that monitors that catalyst should not switch very much between the rich and lean. It should go basically a straight line when that converter is operating efficiently. The takeaway here is that if the front signals and the rear signals look identical, the catalyst is not doing its job.

Advertisement

When you start a car up, you can see the rear sensors showing fuel trim switching, between rich and lean. Older cars with front 02 sensors switch much more noticeably than newer cars with front air fuel ratio or lambda sensors.

Once that catalytic converter is warmed up, oxygen is alternately stored and released by the catalytic converter to maintain that catalytic converter reaction process. So until that catalytic converter is warmed up, both the front and the rear will switch between rich and lean over a fast timescale. The front will look like a mirror of the rear until the cat lights off and starts doing its thing. Then, after it’s all warmed up, it should be a mostly straight line out the rear. If the car’s all warmed up and you’re still seeing the rear sensor mirror that front, then your converter is not working properly. A 420 or 430 code, depending on which bank is triggered when the computer senses that the rear is switching more than it should. It knows this by comparing the signals of the rear catalyst monitor with the signals from the front air fuel ratio or oxygen sensor.

Advertisement

Sometimes manufacturers change the trigger point for 420 code by issuing an emissions related technical service bulletin and release an ECM flash update that loosens the trigger point for catalyst inefficiency code.

Catalyst system efficiency below threshold codes are usually caused by a failed catalytic converter. Sometimes it can be result of faulty sensors, circuit problems, an exhaust leak, or computer issue that needs updating.

A catalytic converter is a simple device. It’s got no moving parts and it rarely fails on its own. When a catalytic converter fails and you get a P0420 or 430 code, it’s the technician’s job to put on their detective hat and figure out what killed the cat.

Advertisement

In the next four videos, we’re going to discuss catalytic converter thermal damage and poisoning. Then we’ll review some diagnostic tips, grouped for simplicity under the traditional conceptual headings of air fuel and spark.

This video is sponsored by AP Emissions Technologies.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: B’laster Names January 2022 ‘Instructor Of The Year’ Candidate

Video: Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)

Video: Understanding Subaru XXT CV Axles (Video)

Video: Understanding Subaru HD CV Axles (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician