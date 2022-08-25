CC:

What does it take to be named the School of the Year from Tomorrow’s Technician? We want you to tell us.

Hi, everybody. I’m Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician. I’m excited to announce that Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are, again, partnering with us as title sponsors of Tomorrow’s Technicians 2022 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country.

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that subscribe to our newsletter and participate on our website. Nominations are open through Friday, September 2nd, and 20 finalists will be announced after all those submissions are received. Those finalists will then be invited to submit a short video entry showcasing their programs.