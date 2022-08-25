Underhood: Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics
Video
What Does It Take To Be Named The School Of The Year?
Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are looking to find and name the best Technician training school in the country.
CC:
What does it take to be named the School of the Year from Tomorrow’s Technician? We want you to tell us.
Hi, everybody. I’m Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician. I’m excited to announce that Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are, again, partnering with us as title sponsors of Tomorrow’s Technicians 2022 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country.
The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that subscribe to our newsletter and participate on our website. Nominations are open through Friday, September 2nd, and 20 finalists will be announced after all those submissions are received. Those finalists will then be invited to submit a short video entry showcasing their programs.
Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of four regions of the United States. The winners will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall. Winning doesn’t just give you bragging rights either. The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsor, a $10,000 Wix Filters donation to the school’s program, Wix Filters gear, and an appearance by the Wix mobile marketing unit. In addition, the winning school’s instructor and guest will travel to Las Vegas and attend the AAPEX and SEMA Shows, as well as the Babcox Media recognition dinner in November. Don’t miss your opportunity to show your school pride.
Visit tomorrowstechnician.com, look for the contest icon, and click School of the Year. The initial entry form and details about the video can be found there. Remember, initial nomination deadline is September 2nd. But don’t wait, nominate your school’s program today.
School of the Year is sponsored by Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts