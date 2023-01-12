 Wheel Bearing Service Tips -

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Undercar

Wheel Bearing Service Tips

When faced with any noise complaint, take the time to test-drive the car with the customer, if that’s possible.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Some of the toughest challenges we face as import specialist techs are noise complaints. And, in order to make an accurate assessment, we take the time to ask our customers questions like: Is the noise present when the car’s stationary or moving? Does it change around corners or under different load considerations? Is it a growl, squeak, groan or rattle?

Related Articles

While wheel bearing noise is also one of the toughest problems for the customer to describe, it’s not unusual for it to come on so gradually that the customer may not even notice it until you mention it after an unrelated road test. Many times, the customer complaint will send you down the wrong path if you let it. We’ve heard complaints from exhaust leaks, to tire balance, to “it just doesn’t sound right,” that have ended up being bad wheel bearings.

When faced with any noise complaint, take the time to test-drive the car with the customer, if that’s possible.

When the vehicle is up in the air and you confirm the wheel bearing problem, be sure to look at the whole job and include peripheral items in the estimate. On many models, it will be necessary to disconnect sway bar links. Does it look like they will come apart and go back together? It might make more sense to replace them. If the CV boot is torn, this is the best time to take care of it.

IMPORTANT FIRST STEPS

During your test-drive, make note of the sound as the load changes around corners; it will give you an idea of which bearing has failed (the noise will usually increase with load). If there’s no change, it’s an indication there may be another problem disguising itself as a wheel bearing.

Anything that can feed a vibration into the chassis could be the problem, from worn engine mounts to mis-routed A/C lines or, in the case of SUVs, don’t discount the rear differential and driveshaft as a source. If any doubt exists, our final step of the diagnostic process includes putting the vehicle on the lift and pinpointing the problem with a stethoscope.

Be careful with the protective boots on the ball joints and tie rod ends, as well as with the threads. You also have to be careful with the ABS sensors. If they’re stuck in the housing, it may be a better strategy to leave them in place and unplug them from the harness – and be careful with them as you work on the bench. I like to tell techs to think about putting the job back together as they’re taking it apart.

Removal

Always remove the wheel speed sensor first. The head of the wheel speed sensor can be damaged when the CV axle is pushed from the knuckle, or a missed hammer blow can take it out.

When replacing bearing hub assemblies fitted into aluminum knuckles, try heating the knuckle. In most cases, the aluminum will expand enough to expedite removal of the hub assembly. But, sometimes an air hammer is the best tool. The key is to turn the hub unit in the bore to break up the corrosion.

On most front-wheel-drive vehicles, you will have to separate the ball joint or unbolt a control arm to push out the drive axle. Also, on some platforms it might require removing the sway bar link. 

Installation

The first step is cleaning the knuckle and bore for the bearing. If you want to pay it forward, coat the surfaces of the hub unit that make contact knuckle to make the next replacement a little easier.

Some bearings can be installed 180 degrees off – however, the dust shield at the back of the hub unit will prevent insertion of the wheel speed sensor if done so.

While it may appear to be easier to use an impact wrench, it is not recommended. OEM and bearing manufacturers always recommend using a torque wrench for installation. During removal, an impact wrench can damage the axle nut threads and shock the CV joints. It can also create a false sense of security when adjusting a nut or bolt, which may be under or over torqued. This can leave a hub assembly susceptible to failure. Also, in almost all cases, use a new axle nut. Some axle nuts are designed to be used only once, and cannot be adjusted.

Many hub units for FWD applications come with a new hub nut. Use it. And be sure to torque it to specifications with a torque wrench — never an impact wrench.

After repairs have been made, you should always confirm the problem has been fixed by clearing any ABS codes and doing a short test drive to make sure the ABS light does not come on and there is no bearing noise.

You May Also Like

Undercar

Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Earl MacPherson’s struts eliminated suspension complexity in one way but changed vehicle geometry in others.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

MacPherson struts were first used on cars in the 1960s. Since then, struts have been installed on everything from compact cars to full-size trucks. The strut we know today was invented by Earl MacPherson as an alternative to the short-long arm suspension.

Accountants liked Earl’s struts because they eliminated suspension parts. Engineers liked struts because they were the perfect packaging solution for transversely mounted engines and transmissions. For shops in the 1970s, struts created new service and alignment challenges.

Read Full Article

More Undercar Posts
The Trick To Tire Life Is Proper Rotations

Proper rotation procedures maximize tread life and customers coming back.

By Dave Scribner
Replacing Master Cylinders

The most common problems that occur in the master cylinder are wear in the piston bore and piston seal failure.

By Andrew Markel
Tuning Adjustable Shocks and Struts

Let’s take a closer look at adjustable shocks and struts, what they do, and how one should go about adjusting them.

By Brian Sexton
Mercedes-Benz Alignment

Here are some tips and tricks that should help you to work on just about any Mercedes-Benz from the past few decades.

By Brian Sexton

Other Posts

ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Finding out if the vehicle has the latest version or calibration on a module is a required step.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ethanol & Fuel Systems

Here’s what you need to know about ethanol and E15 fuels.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auxiliary Coolant Pumps

Don’t be fooled into thinking that these pumps will go away with the surge in hybrid and electric vehicle production.

By Brian Sexton
Reflashing Power Supplies

Trying to make do with a battery charger or jumper pack can cost you more than the price of a reflash power supply.  

By Andrew Markel