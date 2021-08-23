 Wheel Bearing Tech Course Ready Now
Wheel Bearing Tech Course Ready Now

Approx. Course time: 40 – 45 minutes. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
 

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

This course is designed to guide the next generation of automotive technicians in the diagnosis, specification and replacement of wheel bearing and the related components. This course covers understanding what a wheel bearing is and how it works; how to identify a failed wheel bearing and associated components; and procedures to correctly and safely service a hub bearing assembly.

Instructor: Joe Keene

Topics include:

  • Components involved in the entire wheel and chassis system
  • Bearing type identification and operation
  • Typical failure causes
  • Inspection and diagnosis
  • Repair and replacement procedures

This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

