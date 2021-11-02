 Wheel Bearing Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)
Wheel Bearing Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)

ADAS Calibrations: 2017 Toyota RAV4 (Video)

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO)

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video)
Wheel Bearing Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)

ADAS Calibrations: 2017 Toyota RAV4 (Video)

Video

Wheel Bearing Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Here are some tips to follow when replacing a wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
In this video we answer the following questions about wheel bearings:

-Where do I place a stethoscope when listening for a bad bearing?

-What part should be removed first when replacing a wheel bearing?

-In what direction should the bearing be mounted in the knuckle? 

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

