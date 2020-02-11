Connect with us
CV Axle Tech Minute

Video

VIDEO: Wheel Bearings And CV Boot Replacement

Find out what factors can breakdown the boot’s material in this Tech Minute. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Advertisement
 

on

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When replacing a wheel bearing hub unit, it is always a good idea to inspect the CV (constant velocity) joint and the boot.

Since the axle and joint are pressed out of the bearing and knuckle when the bearing is serviced, replacing the boot or the entire joint can be performed in less time and expense to the customer. The outer boot is exposed to dirt and the heat of the brakes. These factors can breakdown the boot’s material and cause a rupture.  This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Wheel Bearings And CV Boot Replacement

on

VIDEO: To Gap Or Not To Gap Spark Plugs

on

VIDEO: Could Your Sockets Cause Spark Plug Misfires?

on

VIDEO: The Dirty Truth About Clogged Cabin Air Filters

POPULAR POSTS

Video

High Pressure Fuel Pump Function Tip Clip

Video

Video Tech Tip: Torque vs. Horsepower

Video

Tech Tip: Hybrid Converter / Inverter Service Opportunities

Video

Tech Tip: Misfire Causes and Tips
Connect