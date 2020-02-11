VIDEO: Wheel Bearings And CV Boot Replacement

Click Here to Read More

When replacing a wheel bearing hub unit, it is always a good idea to inspect the CV (constant velocity) joint and the boot.

Since the axle and joint are pressed out of the bearing and knuckle when the bearing is serviced, replacing the boot or the entire joint can be performed in less time and expense to the customer. The outer boot is exposed to dirt and the heat of the brakes. These factors can breakdown the boot’s material and cause a rupture. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.