Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?



Judder is a vibration that can be felt in the seat or steering wheel, but it will not cause pulsing of the brake pedal. Judder can occur in a vehicle with zero runout or disc thickness variation (DTV), and is caused by brake torque variation (BTV).

BTV occurs when there is a variation of torque across the face of the rotor that causes the rotor to slip and catch as brake pads pinch the rotor. BTV may be caused by an inconsistent rotor finish, metallurgy or uneven deposits of friction material on the face of the rotor. Assuming that new pads and rotors will automatically fix the problem will only create more issues with the customer when the vehicle inevitably comes back. Knowing the difference between pulsation or DTV and judder/BTV is critical to solving any brake complaint and avoiding a problem in the first place.

