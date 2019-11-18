News/Federated
Win A 1963 Corvette Stingray In Federated Holiday Diecast Facebook Contest

Federated and Santa want to help make your holiday extra special by giving you the chance to win a limited-edition 1963 Corvette Stingray in the Federated Holiday Diecast Facebook Contest. 

“The Federated Corvette Stingray diecast will look great under the tree or could be a wonderful way to treat yourself this holiday season,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “This cool collectible is sure to be popular with Federated Facebook followers, so be sure to enter early and share with your Facebook friends for more opportunities to win.”

Each Tuesday through Dec. 17, Federated will announce four winners of the popular limited-edition collectables. To enter, visit the Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care Facebook pages, click on the Federated Diecast tab or mobile link, and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. 

Two winners will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Tuesday from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17. To purchase a 1963 Federated Corvette Stingray diecast, contact a participating Federated Auto Parts store.

