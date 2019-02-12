News/Raybestos
Win A Limited-Edition Raybestos 1953 Chevy Pickup T-Shirt

Looking to add a cool t-shirt to your collection? Raybestos is giving away 50 limited edition Raybestos 1953 Chevy pickup t-shirts now through April 18, 2019.

Each week for 10 weeks, Raybestos will announce five randomly selected winners of a free XL t-shirt featuring the iconic ’53 Raybestos Chevy on its Facebook page. To enter for a chance to win one of the t-shirts, visit facebook.com/RaybestosBrandBrakes and click on the t-shirt contest tab.

As an added bonus, all Raybestos t-shirt winners will be entered to win one of five commemorative tin tacker signs autographed by renowned builder Jeff Schwartz, owner of Schwartz Performance. Winners of these collectors’ items will be announced following the conclusion of the 10-week contest.

“Restoring and updating 1953 Raybestos Chevy pickup was such a hit with customers and auto enthusiasts throughout the country that we decided to run a fun contest to award limited edition t-shirts and tin tacker signs to lucky followers of the build,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Don’t miss your chance to win a t-shirt that is sure to become a classic.”

