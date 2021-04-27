 WIN Education Conference Adds New Panel Discussion
WIN Education Conference Adds New Panel Discussion

 

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that it has added a new panel discussion to its 2021 Annual Education Conference: “National Collision Media’s Review of Industry Trends, its Future, and a Focus on Female Successes.”

The panel will include Aime Szymanski, managing editor of BodyShop Business, along with other female editors from several national collision repair magazines. Panelists will review and discuss the industry’s latest trends, offer forecasts for its future and highlight female success stories within collision repair.

Szymanski graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and began her career as a journalist as the editor of a newspaper in Pennsylvania. After nearly a decade in the publishing industry, Szymanski lends her expertise at Babcox Media to both the collision repair and powersports industries.

The 2021 Annual Education Conference will feature a variety of speakers, workshops and programs aimed at informing and educating members and students of the collision repair industry.

The conference will take place virtually on May 4-5, 2021. Programming will begin at 10 a.m. EST each day and will conclude between 3 and 4 p.m. The cost of the event is free for WIN students, professional and sponsor members. For non-members, the event fee is $145. You can join WIN as a professional member anytime for $95.

To register for the conference, click here.

