 WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

on

Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

on

Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

on

Wyotech Works On Drawing Women To The Trades
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings (VIDEO) Video
play

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings (VIDEO)

Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Cleaning (VIDEO) Video
play

Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Cleaning (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment

Undercar: 2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment
Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems

Underhood: Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

 

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has kicked off its 2023 sponsorship campaign, one it feels is vital to the organization’s goal to attract, retain, and advance women in the collision repair industry. 

Advertisement

“Our sponsors have been a key factor in WIN’s growth and our ability to achieve the strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity,” says Jessica Rob, WIN sponsorship chair and distribution program manager at Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc. “We appreciate and thank all our sponsors for their commitment to women in the industry through continued financial, leadership, and resource support since our inception.”  

Sponsors of WIN are industry leaders from every collision repair business segment who value the network’s mission of achieving industry sustainability through accessing the talent, skill, mindset, energy, and drive of women in the talent pool, the organization says. 

Advertisement

Sponsor level opportunities are:

  • Complimentary 1-Year Memberships
  • Annual Education Conference Passes
  • Event, Website and Social Media Platform Recognition
  • WIN New Member Orientation Kits

“WIN sponsorship is designed for companies who consider themselves leaders in the automotive sector by addressing the challenges facing the collision repair industry. This includes the engagement of women as vital contributors to the workforce,” says Michelle Sullivan, U.S. sales director – East for AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings North America, whose company has long been a Diamond-level WIN sponsor. “At AkzoNobel, we want to make sure our workforce reflects the societies and markets where we do business because diverse teams enhance our ability to serve our customers. Therefore, we support the WIN mission to drive the future of collision repair by attracting, advancing, and developing women.”

Advertisement

To learn more about the WIN sponsorship program and the benefits of becoming a sponsor, visit https://thewomensindustrynetwork.site-ym.com/page/Become_a_sponsor or contact a member of the sponsorship committee at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Standard Motor Products Grows Ignition Coil Program

News: ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

News: ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option

News: PGI Announces ‘Push-to-Talk’ for the Aftermarket

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician