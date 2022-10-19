Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
News
WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has kicked off its 2023 sponsorship campaign, one it feels is vital to the organization’s goal to attract, retain, and advance women in the collision repair industry.
“Our sponsors have been a key factor in WIN’s growth and our ability to achieve the strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity,” says Jessica Rob, WIN sponsorship chair and distribution program manager at Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc. “We appreciate and thank all our sponsors for their commitment to women in the industry through continued financial, leadership, and resource support since our inception.”
Sponsors of WIN are industry leaders from every collision repair business segment who value the network’s mission of achieving industry sustainability through accessing the talent, skill, mindset, energy, and drive of women in the talent pool, the organization says.
Sponsor level opportunities are:
- Complimentary 1-Year Memberships
- Annual Education Conference Passes
- Event, Website and Social Media Platform Recognition
- WIN New Member Orientation Kits
“WIN sponsorship is designed for companies who consider themselves leaders in the automotive sector by addressing the challenges facing the collision repair industry. This includes the engagement of women as vital contributors to the workforce,” says Michelle Sullivan, U.S. sales director – East for AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings North America, whose company has long been a Diamond-level WIN sponsor. “At AkzoNobel, we want to make sure our workforce reflects the societies and markets where we do business because diverse teams enhance our ability to serve our customers. Therefore, we support the WIN mission to drive the future of collision repair by attracting, advancing, and developing women.”
To learn more about the WIN sponsorship program and the benefits of becoming a sponsor, visit https://thewomensindustrynetwork.site-ym.com/page/Become_a_sponsor or contact a member of the sponsorship committee at [email protected].