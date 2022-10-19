WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has kicked off its 2023 sponsorship campaign, one it feels is vital to the organization’s goal to attract, retain, and advance women in the collision repair industry.

“Our sponsors have been a key factor in WIN’s growth and our ability to achieve the strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity,” says Jessica Rob, WIN sponsorship chair and distribution program manager at Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc. “We appreciate and thank all our sponsors for their commitment to women in the industry through continued financial, leadership, and resource support since our inception.”

Sponsors of WIN are industry leaders from every collision repair business segment who value the network’s mission of achieving industry sustainability through accessing the talent, skill, mindset, energy, and drive of women in the talent pool, the organization says.