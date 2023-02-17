 WIN Scholarship Program Awards Record Number of Students

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

WIN Scholarship Program Awards Record Number of Students

A record 20 new recipients received WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards in 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced a record 20 new recipients received its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards.

Related Articles

These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This year WIN says it expanded its signature scholarship program continuing its tradition of financially supporting females who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

The expansion was designed to attract more students and increase the number of awards, starting with doubling the award rate this year and enabling a variety of students to grow in their collision repair career journey, WIN says. As part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant registered for, and received, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

“The expanded program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, CHAMPION and STARS. Recipients are awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process,” says Laura Kottschade, 2022-’23 co-chair of the Scholarship Committee. “All recipients received tool kits valued at over $500, WIN items and complimentary registration for attendance to the virtual format of the annual WIN Educational Conference to be held in San Antonio, Texas, May 1-3, 2023.”

“We understand the need to attract talent to our industry and are firm believers that supporting students throughout their schooling will make a difference,” said Holly Whitley, 2022-’23 Scholarship Committee co-chair. “The new tiered criteria for the 2022-23 program has engaged students across a wider spectrum of experience.” 

WIN 2023 Scholarship Award Winners
CHAMPION Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name:

·       Kaygen Bogle, Convoy, Ohio (Wyotech)

·       Mykenzie Fagan, Rio, Wisc., (Madison Area Technical College)

·       Sierra Fahley, Larsen, Wisc. (Fox Valley Technical)

·       Nikya Fields, Houston, Texas (UTI Houston)

·       Amy Fitzgerald, Tullahoma, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro)

·       Sylvia Fort, Torrance, Calif. (El Camino College) 

·       Ruth Guardiola, Bellevue, Wash. (Metropolitan Community College)

·       Alexandria Huntley, Spring, Texas (UTI Houston)

·       Ren Weilage, Mankato, Minn. (South Central College)

·       Morrigan Wolf, Redmond, Wash. (Lake Washington Institute of Technology)

STARS Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name:

·       Renee Betz, Afton, Okla. (UTI – Houston)

·       MaryAna Buell, Idaho Falls, Ida. (Idaho State University)

·       Taeler Coverdale, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)

·       Lizbeth DelReal, Topeka, Kans, (Washburn Institute of Technology)

·       Brooklyn DiFrederico, The Villages, Fla. (Lake Technical College)

·       Carla Vanessa Ortiz Coleman, Jacksonville, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)

·       Sandra Rowland, Maple Hill, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)

·       Mariah Sherman, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)

·       Kayla Tollis, Coraopolis, Penn. (Rosedale Technical College)

·       Anastasia Wingo, New Freedom, Penn, (Pennsylvania College of Technology)

WIN also kicked off a new Student Engagement program while continuing to offer mentorship opportunities. WIN student members will connect with other members who are in a similar stage in their lives. The program provides networking and individual connection with women in the industry who can share relevant experiences from their success, according to WIN. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.

WIN says it is also holding a Scholarship Walk with the goal to raise funds for future scholarships. Top student fundraisers will win prizes including a tool box, spray gun and tool cart. The top business will win bragging rights through a media opportunity. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/WIN2023ScholarshipWalkVirtualInperson.

For more information about WIN, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.

You May Also Like

News

Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022 

Babcox Media unveiled the platform with a special announcement and video during the keynote session this morning at AAPEX.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The stage is set for a unique initiative from Babcox Media, in partnership with AAPEX, to shine a spotlight on today’s most dynamic performers across the vehicle care industry individuals who, to put it simply, rock! 

That’s the premise behind Vehicle Care RockStars, a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves. Babcox Media unveiled the platform with a special announcement and video during the keynote session of the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers

Approximately 10 million (VIO) axle coverage added to ADVICS’ existing rotor program

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update

The annual campaign raises funds for scholarships and programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Launches 365 New Numbers

The new release includes parts for import and domestic vehicles with gasoline, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

WIN says the campaign is vital to its mission to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair industry.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

Autoshop Solutions’ customers and friends are receiving a special offer to be come a TechForce Champion.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

This was another record year for the program, distributing 96 awards worth $300,000 in both cash scholarships and starter tool sets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Wyotech Works On Drawing Women To The Trades

Three WyoTech students were recipients of the JCF scholarship, which empowers young women to pursue careers in trades.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022

Bosch says these new products cover more than 34 million vehicles in operation across North America.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff