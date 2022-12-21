 Winner Wednesday - Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers
Career

Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.
on

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners.

Here’s the clues…

Our winners are:

• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC
Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, San Angelo, TX
Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College of Automotive Technology, New Haven, CT
Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
Pablo Rivera, Platt Tech High School, Milford, CT
Erica Redman, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO
Tyler Mansell, Ogden-Weber Technical College, Ogden, UT
Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL

Here’s the answers. The layout may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, December 25.

Enter the Next MindGames Puzzle Now!

MindGames, a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

