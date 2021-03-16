 March Crossword Puzzle Challenges - Does Not Defeat - Contestants
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Crossword Puzzle Challenges – Does Not Defeat – Players

on

March Guess The Car Winners Announced

on

Turtle Wax Creates Scholarship Program For 75th Anniversary

on

Keeley Whitmer, March's Continental Student Of The Month
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Gapping Spark Plugs Video
play

VIDEO: Gapping Spark Plugs

VIDEO: 5 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Spark Plugs Video
play

VIDEO: 5 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Spark Plugs

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
Schooling On Tooling

Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine
Engine Build: 450 cid Single Turbo LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 450 cid Single Turbo LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Crossword Puzzle Challenges – Does Not Defeat – Players

Congratulations to all crossword puzzle entrants – and especially to the winners!
 

on

Congratulations to the randomly selected MindGames winners of $10 McDonalds gift cards. The March Crossword Puzzle was a tough battle but true champions can fight through the pain!

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Our winners are:

• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

• Corbin Kaehler, Desert Ridge, Mesa, AZ

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Roy McDowell, Golden Isles Career Academy, Brunswick, GA

• Jack Brown, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Enoch Busbin, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

• Patrick Ventry, Havelock High School, Havelock, NC

• Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL

Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “Guess the Tool” MindGame before midnight, March 21, 2021.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Shopping For Car Parts Has Changed Forever

Career: Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program

Career: 2021 ‘Respect is Learned In The Pits’ Contest Launched

Career: MindGames – February Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician