March Crossword Puzzle Challenges - Does Not Defeat - Contestants

Crossword Puzzle Challenges – Does Not Defeat – Players
Congratulations to all crossword puzzle entrants – and especially to the winners!
Congratulations to the randomly selected MindGames winners of $10 McDonalds gift cards. The March Crossword Puzzle was a tough battle but true champions can fight through the pain!
Our winners are:
• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV
• Corbin Kaehler, Desert Ridge, Mesa, AZ
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Roy McDowell, Golden Isles Career Academy, Brunswick, GA
• Jack Brown, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Enoch Busbin, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Patrick Ventry, Havelock High School, Havelock, NC
• Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “Guess the Tool” MindGame before midnight, March 21, 2021.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.