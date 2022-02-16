Winner Wednesday – February Crossword Champs Revealed

Click Here to Read More

The concept is simple – just figure out a word from the clue provided. Of course, getting it all right in one sitting isn’t always easy.

The clues…

Congratulations to those who did it right this month! Here are the winners of a McDonald’s Gift Card.

• Sean Boyll, Collin College Technical Campus, McKinney, TX

• Andrew Hiles, Mitchell High School, Mitchell, SC

• Jeremy Davis, Hamilton Career & Technology Center, Walhalla, SC

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA

• Armen Nazarian, Automotive Training Academy, San Antonio, TX

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Matthews Gonzolez, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• William McKinney, The Hanover Center for Trades and Technology, Ashland, VA

• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

• Mike McCord, Tenessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

…and the answers.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, February 20, 2022

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.