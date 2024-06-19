Winner Wednesday – Join the ‘Club’

Some people don’t like puns. Some people don’t like America and apple pie too. Well, congratulations to those of you who “get it.” Today, you can celebrate.

Club + Man = (MINI) Clubman

Don’t worry – we won’t beat you over the head with it if you didn’t get the answer to the most recent Guess The Car contest. But yes, the correct answer was the Clubman by MINI. Congratulations if you guessed correctly! You had a chance at a $10 Starbucks gift card.

Here’s the list of the newest members of the club.

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

• Jeremy Bardwell, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA

• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, Bourne, MA

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• Christian Clark, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

Up next is our challenging Pop Quiz. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

