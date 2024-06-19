 Winner Wednesday - Join the 'Club'

Winner Wednesday – Join the ‘Club’

Winners drink coffee or whatever else they want with a $10 Starbucks gift card. Congratulations and enjoy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Some people don’t like puns. Some people don’t like America and apple pie too. Well, congratulations to those of you who “get it.” Today, you can celebrate.

Club + Man = (MINI) Clubman

Don’t worry – we won’t beat you over the head with it if you didn’t get the answer to the most recent Guess The Car contest. But yes, the correct answer was the Clubman by MINI. Congratulations if you guessed correctly! You had a chance at a $10 Starbucks gift card.

Here’s the list of the newest members of the club.

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
• Jeremy Bardwell, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA
Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, Bourne, MA
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Christian Clark, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

Play This Week’s Pop Quiz Here!

Up next is our challenging Pop Quiz. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

