Winner Wednesday- June Crossword Champs Announced

Figuring out the down and across answers in any month is tough – to do it when spring is finally in the air is even harder. Congratulations to our randomly selected winners who managed to get it all done despite the distractions.

Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northhampton, MA

George Walker , East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

Jason Felton , Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

Rob Ellis , Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Dwayne Washburn , Guilford Tech, Greensboro, NC

Mike McCord , TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN

Robert Moore , Mooresville High School, Mooresville, IN

Michael Godson , Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, June 20, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.