 Winner Wednesday - May Crossword Champs Announced
Winner Wednesday - May Crossword Champs Announced

'Guess the Car' Winners Get Right Answer Schooner or Later

TechForce Names 2021 FutureTechs Rock Grand Prize Winner

Future Drivers Likely To Be Less Human, More Automated
Career

Winner Wednesday – May Crossword Champs Announced

Hey, we get it – crosswords take dedication. Congratulations to this week’s champions!
 

Figuring out the down and across answers in any month is tough – to do it when spring is finally in the air is even harder. Congratulations to our randomly selected winners who managed to get it all done despite the distractions.

  • Michael Nimchek, Bristol Technical Institute, Bristol, CT
  • Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Tech, Greensboro, NC
  • Connor Kirkpatrick, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
  • Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
  • Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
  • Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
  • Mike McCord, TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN
  • Jonathon Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX
  • Robert Johnson, Monogalia County Tech, Morgantown, WV
  • Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, May 23, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

