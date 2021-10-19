 Winner Wednesday - October Crossword Champs Announced
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Winner Wednesday - October Crossword Champs Announced

on

Replacement Parts Quality Is Better Than Ever – Fact

on

Industry Says Goodbye To Bob Greenwood

on

Meet Ethan Fortner, October's Student Of The Month
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO) Video
play

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO)

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Winner Wednesday – October Crossword Champs Announced

Congratulations to all the correct entries – keep playing if your name isn’t listed below.
 

on

What’s a nine-letter word for Prize for completing the MindGames Crossword Puzzle? “Hamburger.” Of course, we’d have also accepted “McNuggets.” Then there’s also “McDonalds,” whose gift card will be sent to ten randomly selected entries from last week’s contest.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The October crossword puzzle solutiondf

Congratulations to:

• Brady Bromm, Tekemah-Herman High School, Tekamah, NE
• Jonathon Couch, New Caney High School, New Caney, TX
• Colin Davenport, Hanover High School, Mechanicsville, VA
• Diego Hidalgo, Mountain View High School, Stafford, VA
• Andrew Hiles, Mitchell High School, Mitchell, SC
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Ellen Lunk, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Alex Pain, Arcadia High School, Phoenix, AZ
• David Rodriquez, Skyline High School, Oakland, CA
• Michael Simon, Camille Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ

Advertisement

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, October 24, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: MindGames Entrants Are Red Hot Contest Players

Training: Free Training Livestream On Tomorrow’s Tech TODAY!

Career: Winner Wednesday – Welcome Back Class; Here’s A Pop Quiz!

Commentary: The Chip Shortage And The Aftermarket

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician