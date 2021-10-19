Winner Wednesday – October Crossword Champs Announced

What’s a nine-letter word for Prize for completing the MindGames Crossword Puzzle? “Hamburger.” Of course, we’d have also accepted “McNuggets.” Then there’s also “McDonalds,” whose gift card will be sent to ten randomly selected entries from last week’s contest.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, October 24, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.