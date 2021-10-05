 Winner Wednesday - Welcome Back Class, To A Pop Quiz!
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Winner Wednesday - Welcome Back Class, To A Pop Quiz!

on

The Chip Shortage And The Aftermarket

on

September 'Guess The Tool' Players Pull Their Weight

on

Diagnostic Strategies For New Technicians
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

VIDEO: Axle Nut Installation Video
play

VIDEO: Axle Nut Installation

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure

Undercar: Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Brake Rotor FAQ

Undercar: Brake Rotor FAQ
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Winner Wednesday – Welcome Back Class, To A Pop Quiz!

How much automotive trivial did you retain over your summer vacation?
 

on

The worst part about going back to school (other than the alarm clock) was the first-day pop quizzes the teachers all seemed to throw at us “just to see what we had retained over the summer.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Spoiler alert – I had to relearn a lot of stuff every September.

Happily, it looks like most of our MindGames participants kept their brains full when the school bell started to ring.

Congratulations to you who not only scored 100% on the test but were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Tyler Hogue, Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT
Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
Aaron Mitts, Emmett High School, Emmett, ID
Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN
Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
David Perkins, CiTi Boces, Mexico, NY
Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Lee DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Advertisement

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess The Car. Honestly, this one might make you sweat. But get it right and you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, October 10, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.


Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commentary: The Differences Between ‘I Think’ & ‘I Know’ Training

Career: September MindGames Crossword Puzzle Champs Announced

Career: MindGames Entrants Hit Hole-In-One With ‘Guess The Car’

Commentary: Close Encounters – Making Contact Is The First Giant Leap

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician