Winner Wednesday – Welcome Back Class, To A Pop Quiz!

The worst part about going back to school (other than the alarm clock) was the first-day pop quizzes the teachers all seemed to throw at us “just to see what we had retained over the summer.”

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Spoiler alert – I had to relearn a lot of stuff every September. Happily, it looks like most of our MindGames participants kept their brains full when the school bell started to ring. Congratulations to you who not only scored 100% on the test but were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card. • Tyler Hogue, Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Aaron Mitts, Emmett High School, Emmett, ID

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• David Perkins, CiTi Boces, Mexico, NY

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Lee DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA



Advertisement

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess The Car. Honestly, this one might make you sweat. But get it right and you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, October 10, 2021. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement