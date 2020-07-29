Connect with us
Winners Announced For July ‘Guess the Tool’ MindGames Contest

 

Winners of MindGames competitions are awarded a $10 McDonald’s gift card if their name is randomly selected.
Congratulations to all the winners whose correct entries were drawn from last week’s “Guess the Tool” competition! You’ll be receiving a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

The correct answer was “Valve Spring Compressor.” Our Winners for the week of July 20-26, 2020 are:

• Michael Shephard, Union County Vocational & Technical School, Scotch Plains, NJ; 

• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College Dover, DE;

• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College Harrisburg, IL;

• Roy Doucette, Ridge Tech, Cambridge, MA;

• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School – NF Woods Campus, Mooresville, NC;

• Jonathan Couch, Klein Forest High School, Klein, TX;

• Mike Janecek, Mid-Plaines Community College, North Platte, NE;

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA;

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Automotive Technology – Whiteville, Whiteville, TN; and

• Jeffrey Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC.

The correct answer for this pictogram is Valve Spring Compressor.

Currently underway: The challenging Tomorrow’s Tech Pop Quiz. Can you answer all five questions correctly? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, August 2, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

