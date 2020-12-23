Winners Of December Crossword Puzzle MindGame Announced

The Crossword Puzzle takes a lot of effort to complete in one sitting – if you managed to do it, congratulations! You were thrown into the hopper with all the other hard workers for a chance at a $10 McDonalds gift card.

Click Here to Read More

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “Guess the Tool” MindGame before midnight, December 27, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.