Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Career
Winners Of November Crossword Puzzle MindGame Announced
Tomorrow’s Tech builds strong minds in many ways, including the Crossword Puzzle. Are you a winner this week?
The Crossword Puzzle takes a lot of effort to complete in one sitting – if you managed to do it, congratulations! You were thrown into the hopper with all the other hard workers for a chance at a $10 McDonalds gift card.
Here are our winners this week.
• Shawn Conel, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK
• Richmond Del Puerto, Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett, WA
• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
• Elizabeth Arrastia, McFatter Technical College, Davie, FL
• Chris Fagan, Waltham Senior High School, Waltham, MA
• Morgan Jackson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Riley Campbell, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS
• Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
• Gerald Brinson, Pulaski County Area Technology Center, Somerset, KY
• Garrett Roux, Sebastian River High School, Sebastian, FL.
Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “Guess the Tool” MindGame before midnight, November 22, 2020.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.