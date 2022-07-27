Contest Winners 'Pneu' The MindGames Answer This Week

Sometimes, the answer is obvious and the recent “Guess The Tool” contest is one of those cases.

All but one of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented and those who got it wrong still somehow got it mostly right. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

New + Mat + Wren + ch = Pneumatic Wrench

For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was a Pneumatic Wrench, congratulations: you all had a chance to be one of 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those who were randomly selected:

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Bob Swartzentrover, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Shelbyville, TN

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Oak Hills, PA

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Rick Borges, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, KY

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ