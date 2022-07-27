 Contest Winners 'Pneu' The MindGames Answer This Week
Winners 'Pneu' The MindGames Answer This Week

Career

Winners ‘Pneu’ The MindGames Answer This Week

You may already be a winner! Just enter the MindGames contest each week. Now: announcing the Guess the Tool winners!
on

Sometimes, the answer is obvious and the recent “Guess The Tool” contest is one of those cases.

All but one of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented and those who got it wrong still somehow got it mostly right. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

New + Mat + Wren + ch = Pneumatic Wrench

For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was a Pneumatic Wrench, congratulations: you all had a chance to be one of 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those who were randomly selected:

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV
• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Bob Swartzentrover, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Shelbyville, TN
• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Oak Hills, PA
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Rick Borges, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, KY
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our brain-busting PopQuiz. Answer the five questions provided by Tech Force Foundation and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, July 31. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

