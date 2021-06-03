Wiseco Announces On Track School Scholarship

Each year, many young racers of the sport of motocross put in countless hours on and off the bike working to pursue their passion while also attempting to evolve their education. The balance of time and effort required between these two major life goals can often be a struggle, but thankfully there are people like the crew at On Track School dedicated to providing a better option, and Wiseco Performance Products has, for the fourth consecutive year, provided a scholarship in partnership with On Track for a carefully selected student.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Track School is a fully accredited, K-12th grade private online school that offers quality, flexible education options not just for aspiring motorcycle racing professionals, but for young athletes of many different backgrounds. Realizing that every student learns differently, On Track provides a comprehensive program that is both personalized and flexible so that aspiring students can be successful while pursuing their dreams. “The recognition of our program through strong supporters of education such as Wiseco speaks volumes to the need they are helping to address one student at a time,” commented Andrea Leib, On Track School director and founder. “It is our hope that as an industry we can be the village it takes to propel our athletes into a future of successful achievements.”

Advertisement

The recipient of this year’s Wiseco scholarship is 15-year old Jace Lewis, a 9th grade student and amateur motocross racer currently living and training at GPF (Georgia Practice Facility). With the combined support of his parents, On Track School, and several other key racing sponsors, Jace is an incredibly hard worker both under the helmet and behind the computer, perfecting his race craft while earning consistently high grades and academic achievements. “Wiseco was founded on a passion for motorsports, riding, and racing, and is still strongly driven by that passion today. However, we know investing in yourself and pursuing a quality education is equally as important. Just like racing, school costs money, and we want to give back to the young students of our sport. We’re very grateful to have the opportunity to do so through On Track School with the Wiseco scholarship. We love to see the sport growing, and we hope to see On Track School student rosters grow as well!” Kevin Bailey, powersports marketing manager at Wiseco

Advertisement

“Having the Wiseco Scholarship alongside with the On Track School Program has helped us ensure we are covering all of our bases. Having an education that is both flexible and allows Jace to do what we love has allowed us to continue education while pursuing racing,” mentioned Jace’s father, Jason Lewis. “I am so thankful for being chosen to receive the Wiseco scholarship although I got hurt and did not get to race a lot,” added Jace Lewis. “On Track School allowed me to not miss a beat but to take the time to heal so I can continue to pursue my dreams.”

Advertisement