WIX Filters Offers 380 New Parts

WIX focused on premium product launches in 2019.
WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, introduced 380 new parts in 2019. These parts include 71 passenger car, 88 heavy-duty/off-road, 140 industrial, 27 premium cabin air and a variety of other additions including its OPP product line.

“WIX Filters is proud of our 2019 additions as we continued to not only identify market movements but also delivered products that our customers needed,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for WIX Filters. “Markets are continually shifting, and WIX prides itself in its ability to stay innovative yet reliable.”

With a continued commitment to identifying emerging trends, WIX said it made a decision to focus on premium product launches in 2019. In the past year, two categories saw tremendous growth — high-premium oil filters (13% CAGR) and cabin air filters (25% CAGR). As a result, the company developed a new line of synthetic oil filters in addition to a line of high premium cabin air filters, including the WIX XP Cabin Air Filter, for the customer in need of cleaner, allergen-free cabin air.

“In 2020, we will continue to look at passenger car, heavy-duty/off-road and industrial applications,” continued Chilton. “No matter the filter a vehicle needs, WIX wants to be the number one solution for customers in need of dependable filtration.”

