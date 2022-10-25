Wix Filters Announces 2022 School of the Year Finalists

Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, are pleased to announce the top four finalists for the 2022 School of the Year competition.

“2022 has given many of our nation’s automotive instructors a chance to resume doing what they do best, and that’s prepare the next generation of industry professionals for a career,” explained Tomorrow’s Technician Editor Doug Kaufman. “Of course, that doesn’t mean challenges are over, but it has put them back into an understandable setting – now, they tell us, they’re ready to make the most of every opportunity!”

Kaufman continued, “It is with great pride that Tomorrow’s Technician, Babcox Media, Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts can announce the finalists in the 2022 School of the Year Campaign. We received incredible nominations from schools across the country and our final selections were made based on the compelling stories the schools told about their programs in video entries, many of which were developed, produced and submitted by the students themselves. The decisions are never simple and we congratulate all of our entrants.”

The National Champion will be announced during the Babcox Night of Excellence, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, NV.

The winning school will receive:

• $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

• WIX Filters gear

• In-person announcement/celebration visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors*

• Appearance by the WIX marketing unit*