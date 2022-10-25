 Wix Filters Announces 2022 School of the Year Finalists
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Wix Filters Announces 2022 School of the Year Finalists

on

School Of The Year Entries Close This Week!

on

Nominations Open for 2022 'School of the Year'

on

North KC Schools Honored At Night Of Excellence
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO) Video
play

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO)

Understanding What Can Cause Coolant Hose Failures Video
play

Understanding What Can Cause Coolant Hose Failures

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

School of the Year

Wix Filters Announces 2022 School of the Year Finalists

The National Champion will be announced on Tuesday, November 1, at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, NV.
Advertisement
 

on

Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, are pleased to announce the top four finalists for the 2022 School of the Year competition.

Advertisement

The top four schools are:

East RegionJefferson County Vo-Tech, Reynoldsville, PA

Southern RegionNature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, FL

Midwest RegionDavison High School, Davison, MI

Mountain Region – Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT

“2022 has given many of our nation’s automotive instructors a chance to resume doing what they do best, and that’s prepare the next generation of industry professionals for a career,” explained Tomorrow’s Technician Editor Doug Kaufman. “Of course, that doesn’t mean challenges are over, but it has put them back into an understandable setting – now, they tell us, they’re ready to make the most of every opportunity!”

Advertisement

Kaufman continued, “It is with great pride that Tomorrow’s Technician, Babcox Media, Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts can announce the finalists in the 2022 School of the Year Campaign. We received incredible nominations from schools across the country and our final selections were made based on the compelling stories the schools told about their programs in video entries, many of which were developed, produced and submitted by the students themselves. The decisions are never simple and we congratulate all of our entrants.”

The National Champion will be announced during the Babcox Night of Excellence, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, NV.

The winning school will receive:

• $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
• WIX Filters gear
• In-person announcement/celebration visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors*
• Appearance by the WIX marketing unit*

Advertisement

*When safety protocols allow.

In addition, each of the schools that were selected to the Top 4 will receive a $500 gift card from Wix.

The Top 20 entries came from across the country:

Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT
Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, Centennial, CO
• Davison High School, Davison, MI
Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
Elkhorn High School, Elkhorn, WI
Fallbrook Union High School, Fallbrook, CA
Huntley High School, Huntley, IL
Jefferson County VoTech, Reynoldsville, PA
Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
Nature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, FL
North Kansas City CTEC, Kansas City, MO
Northwest Iowa Community College, Sheldon, IA
OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA
Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, FL
Somerset County Technical High School, Westover, MD
Walker County Center of Technology, Jasper, AL

WIX aims to find the best high schools or post-secondary technical training school in the country. For more information, please visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Career: Former School Of The Year Instructor Roxanne Amiot Named 2019 SEMA-NACAT Award Winner

Career: WIX Filters Honors Laurens District 55 High School With School Of The Year Ceremony

Career: WIX Filters Names Laurens District 55 High School the 2019 School of the Year

Career: WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2019 School Of The Year Competition

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician