WIX Filters Announces Top 20 Schools In 2019 School Of The Year Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters, title sponsor and partner with Tomorrow’s Technician’s 2019 School of the Year competition, has announced the Top 20 schools selected from 196 nominations across 122 schools in the U.S.

“We are proud of the continued success of the School of the Year program,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “WIX is continually committed to the schools that educate and produce so many hard-working, talented men and women in our industry. We saw 16 first-time submissions in our top 20 this year which further speaks to the importance of this program.”

The Top 20 schools are listed below including first-time submissions*:

Region 1 (Northeast)

Central Montco Technical High School – Plymouth, PA*

Delaware Technical Community College – Newark, DE*

Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES – New Hartford, NY

Union County Vocational-Technical School – Scotch Plains, NJ*

Charles H. McCann Technical School – North Adams, MA*

Region 2 (South)

Salem High School – Salem, VA*

Forsyth Central High School – Cumming, GA

Laurens District 55 High School – Laurens, SC*

Nature Coast Technical High School – Brooksville, FL*

Providence High School – Charlotte, NC*

Region 3 (Midwest)

Oak Creek High School – Oak Creek, WI*

North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center – Kansas City, MO

Laurel Oaks Career Campus –Wilmington, OH*

Southeast Community College – Milford, NE

The College of DuPage – Glen Ellyn, IL*

Region 4 (West)

East Valley Institute of Technology – Mesa, AZ*

Klein Forest High School – Houston, TX*

Perry Technical Institute – Yakima, WA*

Solano Community College – Vallejo, CA*

Eastfield College – Mesquite, TX*

“Tomorrow’s Tech is proud to partner with WIX Filters for the 12th year,” said Carley Millhone, editor of Tomorrow’s Tech. “The commitment these schools have to educating their students is inspiring, and we are proud to continue a program that represents the best technical training programs in the country.”

The Top 20 schools will submit a video highlighting their tech programs by September 23. Judges will review the video entries and select four finalists, one from each region. The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a surprise ceremony and formal announcement during AAPEX on November 4.

The winning school will receive:

Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

$5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

WIX Filters gear

Appearance by the WIX marketing unit (if available)

Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

The top 20 nominations will receive national recognition in Tomorrow’s Tech print and online editions, as well as on social media channels. Schools selected to the final four will each receive a $250 gift card from WIX Filters.

WIX aims to find the best technical training school in the country, and the program is open to high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to Tomorrow’s Tech. For more information, please visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.