WIX Filters Extends Sponsorship Of Team Kalitta For 2019 NHRA Season

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced its partnership renewal with Kalitta Motorsports for the 2019 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) season. Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, WIX will serve as chief technical partner through a major associate sponsorship agreement, and also will be the Official Filters of Team Kalitta.

J.R. Todd, driver of the DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car, and Shawn Langdon, driver of the Global Electronic Technology Toyota Camry Funny Car, will represent WIX Filters on and off track. WIX also will be associate sponsor of the Top Fuel Dragsters driven by Richie Crampton and Doug Kalitta.

“We are excited to once again partner with Kalitta Motorsports this season. We ended last year on a high note with J.R. winning the world championship, and we’re excited to take that momentum into 2019,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “WIX has supported motorsports for over half a century, and we are proud to stand by Team Kalitta for another season.”

WIX will see its filters perform in the Top Fuel and Funny Car competitions, where cars reach top performance speeds of more than 330 mph in less than 3.7 seconds. In 2018, J.R. Todd drove to the Winner’s Circle securing his first NHRA Funny Car world championship title.

“This partnership really makes so much sense. There are few other traditions as rich as Kalitta and WIX, and Kalitta is proud to once again welcome WIX into our family this year,” said Todd. “We look forward to adding more championships to this partnership in 2019.”

WIX Filters says it also will expand its hospitality presence with Kalitta Motorsports this year with five major activations across NHRA’s expansive reach nationwide. These activations provide opportunities to bring loyal WIX customers to the track and give them an experience like no other.