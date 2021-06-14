 Women in Auto Care Award Noms Open
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Women in Auto Care Award Noms Open

on

Massachusetts Vehicle Data Access Lawsuit Goes to Trial

on

Dayco Updates Mobile Catalog App

on

Over Half Of U.S. Expects Car-Only Vacations This Summer
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft Video
play

VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft

VIDEO: Can I Hit A Wheel Bearing With A Hammer? Video
play

VIDEO: Can I Hit A Wheel Bearing With A Hammer?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

News

Women in Auto Care Award Noms Open

 

on

The Women of the Year Awards include “Auto Care Woman of the Year”, “Female Shop Owner of the Year” and “Auto Care Woman of Excellence.”
Advertisement

Women in Auto Care is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Women of the Year Awards. The Women of the Year Awards include “Auto Care Woman of the Year”, “Female Shop Owner of the Year” and “Auto Care Woman of Excellence” and highlight women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry.

Advertisement

Award recipients will be honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception during the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), taking place Nov. 2-4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Auto Care Woman of the Year

This lifetime achievement award is presented annually to a woman who is a leader, mentor and role model who has made significant and outstanding contributions throughout her career to the auto care industry. 

“I am truly honored and grateful for the nomination and for the award that comes from an industry that I am truly passionate about. Thank you Women in Auto Care for your dedication to the advancement, education and empowerment of women and thank you again for this award.” — Lauren Beaulieu, Advance Auto Parts


2020 Woman of the Year Award winner Apply or Nominate Here

Female Shop Owner of the Year

This award is presented annually to an outstanding female shop owner who demonstrates role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women. 

 “It is such an honor to be the 2020 recipient of the Women in Auto Care Female Shop Owner of the Year Award. I am very humbled to be among such great female shop owners who have previously received this award – I happen to know many of them and tremendously respect each of them. To be part of this group of esteemed women is really quite humbling.”  
— Kim Auernheimer, CS Automotive,

2020 Female Shop Owner of the Year Award winner Apply or Nominate Here

Auto Care Woman of Excellence

This award is presented annually to a Women in Auto Care member who has provided recent outstanding contributions to the auto care industry while demonstrating role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women. She is considered a rising star in the industry.

 “I am so honored and thrilled to be recognized by Women in Auto Care. We are so fortunate to work in this amazing industry – an industry that truly is like a family.” 

— Danielle Sonnefeld, N.A. Williams,
Apply or Nominate Here

“The Women of the Year Awards honor three outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the auto care community. This is the 18th annual presentation of the Auto Care Women of the Year awards and we are looking forward to kicking off the nomination process for 2021,” said Olivia Newton, chair, Women in Auto Care.

The deadline to submit Women of the Year award nominations is July 2, 2021.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Annual Michelin Design Winners Address Unity, Mobility

News: Autolite Launches Sweepstakes For Spark Plug Users

News: SEMA Rebrands Product Data Program

News: Wiseco Announces On Track School Scholarship

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician