Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
News
Women in Auto Care Award Noms Open
The Women of the Year Awards include “Auto Care Woman of the Year”, “Female Shop Owner of the Year” and “Auto Care Woman of Excellence.”
Women in Auto Care is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Women of the Year Awards. The Women of the Year Awards include “Auto Care Woman of the Year”, “Female Shop Owner of the Year” and “Auto Care Woman of Excellence” and highlight women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry.
Award recipients will be honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception during the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), taking place Nov. 2-4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Auto Care Woman of the Year
This lifetime achievement award is presented annually to a woman who is a leader, mentor and role model who has made significant and outstanding contributions throughout her career to the auto care industry.
2020 Woman of the Year Award winner Apply or Nominate Here
Female Shop Owner of the Year
This award is presented annually to an outstanding female shop owner who demonstrates role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women.
2020 Female Shop Owner of the Year Award winner Apply or Nominate Here
Auto Care Woman of Excellence
This award is presented annually to a Women in Auto Care member who has provided recent outstanding contributions to the auto care industry while demonstrating role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women. She is considered a rising star in the industry.
“The Women of the Year Awards honor three outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the auto care community. This is the 18th annual presentation of the Auto Care Women of the Year awards and we are looking forward to kicking off the nomination process for 2021,” said Olivia Newton, chair, Women in Auto Care.
The deadline to submit Women of the Year award nominations is July 2, 2021.