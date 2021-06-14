Women in Auto Care Award Noms Open

Women in Auto Care is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Women of the Year Awards . The Women of the Year Awards include “Auto Care Woman of the Year”, “Female Shop Owner of the Year” and “Auto Care Woman of Excellence” and highlight women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry.

Award recipients will be honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception during the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), taking place Nov. 2-4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Auto Care Woman of the Year

This lifetime achievement award is presented annually to a woman who is a leader, mentor and role model who has made significant and outstanding contributions throughout her career to the auto care industry.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the nomination and for the award that comes from an industry that I am truly passionate about. Thank you Women in Auto Care for your dedication to the advancement, education and empowerment of women and thank you again for this award.” — Lauren Beaulieu, Advance Auto Parts



Female Shop Owner of the Year

This award is presented annually to an outstanding female shop owner who demonstrates role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women.

“It is such an honor to be the 2020 recipient of the Women in Auto Care Female Shop Owner of the Year Award. I am very humbled to be among such great female shop owners who have previously received this award – I happen to know many of them and tremendously respect each of them. To be part of this group of esteemed women is really quite humbling.”

— Kim Auernheimer, CS Automotive,

Auto Care Woman of Excellence

This award is presented annually to a Women in Auto Care member who has provided recent outstanding contributions to the auto care industry while demonstrating role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women. She is considered a rising star in the industry.

“I am so honored and thrilled to be recognized by Women in Auto Care. We are so fortunate to work in this amazing industry – an industry that truly is like a family.”



— Danielle Sonnefeld, N.A. Williams,



“The Women of the Year Awards honor three outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the auto care community. This is the 18th annual presentation of the Auto Care Women of the Year awards and we are looking forward to kicking off the nomination process for 2021,” said Olivia Newton, chair, Women in Auto Care.

The deadline to submit Women of the Year award nominations is July 2, 2021.