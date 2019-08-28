Career/scholarship
Women In Auto Care Awards Record-Breaking Number Of Scholarships In 2019

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, awarded scholarships to 40 female students looking to have a career in the auto care industry. Supporting more than $100,000 in scholarships and starter tool sets, the community has experienced a growth of more than 25% in award recipients for 2019. The group’s scholarship funding began with $2,000 in 2004 and has now expanded ten-fold to more than $100,000 for the second year in a row. Since 2004, Women in Auto Care has given $457,000 in scholarships.

Women in Auto Care recipients of this year’s scholarships, include: 

  • Alanna Carter – Spring Valley, California
  • Alina O’Leary – Powell, Wyoming
  • Allison Hoch – Oley, Pennsylvania
  • Bethany Mole – Lima, Ohio
  • Cecelia Arteaga – El Monte, California
  • Contessa Alcon – Cortez, Colorado
  • Edica Suarez – Tupelo, Mississippi
  • Elisse Richardson – Dexter, Michigan
  • Elizabeth Flores – Houston, Texas
  • Emily Koch – Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Erma  Villarino – Yakima, Washington
  • Hailey Ems – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Haley Marshall – Fort Sumner, New Mexico
  • Hannah Anderson – Lafayette, Indiana
  • Jacquelyn Mallard – Valdosta, Georgia
  • Jayden Gaastra-Torres – Racine, Wisconsin
  • Juliana  Tamayo – Addison, Illinois
  • Kacey Wade – Albany, Kentucky
  • Karen White II – Sacramento, California
  • Katelyn Fair – Milan, Indiana
  • Katelyn Golembiewski – Bruce Township, Michigan
  • Lichinha Barbosa – Mathis, Texas
  • Logan Spicher – Lewistown, Pennsylvania
  • Madelyn Hughes – Trenton, Michigan
  • Madison Lusche – Columbus, Nebraska
  • Madison Russ – Townshend, Vermont
  • Madison Sira – Arcadia, California
  • Marjorie Lambert – Ovilla, Texas
  • Melissa Mitchell – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Natalie Riner – Lawrenceville, Georgia
  • Olivia Wright – San Rafael, California
  • Rachel Garner – Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
  • Raziel Kellison – West Des Moines, Iowa
  • Rebekah Wieczorek – Auburn, Alabama
  • Rita Zughbaba – Fairfield, California
  • Savanna lackey – Sullivan, New Hampshire
  • Savannah Moran – Pendleton, Oregon
  • Stefany Aguilera – Hazel Crest, Illinois
  • Tabitha Harris – Milford, Delaware
  • Tiana Rivera – Brockton, Massachusetts

“We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to support 40 female students and make an impact with helping them achieve their dreams,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, committee chair, Women in Auto Care. “It is so important that our industry supports the next generation technicians and leaders in the Auto Care Industry.”

The top 2019 scholarship recipient, Tabitha Harris, was selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship and trip to this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Expo‎ (AAPEX) show in Las Vegas. She will be honored at the Women in Auto Care reception, taking place at AAPEX at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. 

Women in Auto Care thanks its sponsors, membership, University of the Aftermarket Foundation, TechForce and Cornwell tools for their contributions and support of the scholarship program.

