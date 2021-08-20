Women In Auto Care Launches New Community Engagement Platform

Women in Auto Care has introduced a new benefit for members – a new mentorship community through the MentorCity platform.

Click Here to Read More

MentorCity will now serve as the hub for all Women in Auto Care community engagement. The platform will be the new home for Women in Auto Care’s:

Mentorship Program;

Bookish Club;

Mentor Mixers; and

all other online events.

Some of the features include of the MentorCity platform include:

Connect with peers: In MentorCity you can connect with others in the industry casually or engage more formally as part of the mentorship program.

In MentorCity you can connect with others in the industry casually or engage more formally as part of the mentorship program. Schedule meet-ups: Users can schedule meetings and host video chats directly in the platform and export calendar invites so you never miss a discussion.

Users can schedule meetings and host video chats directly in the platform and export calendar invites so you never miss a discussion. Mentorship made easy: Join the mentorship program as either a mentor or mentee and utilize the platform’s resources and prompts to keep you on track.

Join the mentorship program as either a mentor or mentee and utilize the platform’s resources and prompts to keep you on track. Mix and mingle: Grab a cocktail and connect for some conversation during our “Books and Bubbly” or Mentor Mixer online events.

To learn more, visit: mentorcity.com.