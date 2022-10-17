Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Reaches $1M Milestone

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, saw another record year for its scholarship program, distributing 96 awards worth $300,000 in both cash scholarships and starter tool sets, to female students across the United States looking to have a career in the auto care industry. The incredible success of this year’s program was supported by the generosity of Women in Auto Care community sponsors and member donations, as well as tool partnerships with Genuine Parts/ NAPA and Acuity.

“We know that the cost of toolkits can be a major barrier for students and new techs entering the field because of the cost associated with them,” said Chelsea Burriss, Acuity. “We want to help remove that barrier, so that those individuals who have interest in pursuing a career in auto care have one less expense to worry about and can feel confident entering their education with a high-quality toolset.” The Women in Auto Care scholarship program began in 2004 with just $2,000 and has continued to gain momentum each year. This marks the fifth year in a row that the program has been its most successful to-date, nearly doubling the record set in 2021. In addition, 2022 will see the program surpass a major milestone of more than $1 million dollars’ worth of awards being distributed.

