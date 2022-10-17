 Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Reaches $1M Milestone
News

Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

 

on

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, saw another record year for its scholarship program, distributing 96 awards worth $300,000 in both cash scholarships and starter tool sets, to female students across the United States looking to have a career in the auto care industry. The incredible success of this year’s program was supported by the generosity of Women in Auto Care community sponsors and member donations, as well as tool partnerships with Genuine Parts/ NAPA and Acuity.

“We know that the cost of toolkits can be a major barrier for students and new techs entering the field because of the cost associated with them,” said Chelsea Burriss, Acuity. “We want to help remove that barrier, so that those individuals who have interest in pursuing a career in auto care have one less expense to worry about and can feel confident entering their education with a high-quality toolset.”

The Women in Auto Care scholarship program began in 2004 with just $2,000 and has continued to gain momentum each year. This marks the fifth year in a row that the program has been its most successful to-date, nearly doubling the record set in 2021. In addition, 2022 will see the program surpass a major milestone of more than $1 million dollars’ worth of awards being distributed.

“The Women in Auto Care community scholarship distribution has surpassed one million dollars” said Jessica Toliuszis, 2022 Women in Auto Care Chair. “One. Million. Dollars. in tools and cash prizes for the next generation of automotive professionals. Hundreds of women received scholarships which allowed them to pursue their goal of a career in the auto care industry thanks to the generosity of an entire community. You, every single one of you, played a role in developing the future of our industry. Thank you.”

Women in Auto Care recipients of this year’s fall scholarships, include:

Allison HardyOakley,Idaho
Ashleigh StocktonMetairie,Louisiana
Arieauna MahanPortland,Oregon
Katherine MillerLoxley,Alabama
Rebecca RodrigueDe Soto,Missouri
Emily HolidayYpsilanti,Michigan
Erika BurtonLoveland,Colorado
Kirsten CoulthardClayton,North Carolina
Jade BoveeEast Moline,Illinois
Jasmine SlaterMoss Point,Mississippi
Adeline HampsonSanta Rosa,California
Sofia MelkomukovWoodburn,Oregon
Mariela HendersonKaysville,Utah
Kaygen BogleConvoy,Ohio
Kennedy HuttonPortland,Oregon
Haley PenegarMonroe,North Carolina
Katlyn FrenchSaint Charles,Missouri
Keeley WhitmerCumming,Georgia
Nicole BilAlgonquin,Illinois
Aileen HerbertRedmond,Oregon
Kate MinerCarlock,Illinois
Kirsten WilliamsOak Hill,West Virginia
Jacqueline Melendez DelgadoSan Diego,California
Cherokee HallSanford,North Carolina
Megan De JesusSTOCKBRIDGE,Georgia
Ryanna MartensLinwood,Michigan
Kayla WalshWaco,Texas
Louise JohnsonFLORISSANT,Missouri
Gabrielle SmithNormandy Park,Washington
Alexis WightGillette,Wyoming
Peyton KuselVinemont,Alabama
Ruby PalaciosRichmond,Texas
Alayna BarbaChicago,Illinois
Lillian ReichenbergerRomeoville,Illinois
Lailah ShabazzRichmond,Virginia
Rogue StoopsNewton,Illinois
Melina CamarenaUpland,California
Crystalee ChaparroSewell,New Jersey
Madison AndrewsSalem,New Hampshire
Yasmin GarciaRiverdale,California
Elisse RichardsonDexter,Michigan
Sophia DolanWest Yarmouth,Massachusetts
Shelby VincentThermopolis,Wyoming
Kristen WalkerRiverton,Utah
Shelby DietzSutton,Nebraska
Delanee RossPerry,Missouri
Arieonna BlountMankato,Minnesota
Bailey DymacekEllsworth,Wisconsin
Rachel HernandezHomestead,Florida
Kimberly BettyFlint,Michigan
Rachel VinsonHowell,Michigan
Taylor WilliamsNew Brockton,Alabama
Makala JacksonThomson,Georgia
Georgia LeClairOmaha,Nebraska
Jennifer StamboulianRobbinsville,New Jersey
Ashlee ZirkelKerrville,Texas
Isabella MilamDubuque,Iowa

Women in Auto Care will also once again partner with DRiV/ Garage Gurus for an additional $35,000 in awards for a spring program. The recipients of those awards will be announced at AAPEX.

For more information about Women in Auto Care, contact [email protected]  or click here.

