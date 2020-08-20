Connect with us

Women In Motorsports 2020

A well-deserved spotlight is placed on the talented women of the motorsports world and the automotive industry.
Engine Builder magazine’s second annual Women’s Issue this August once again placed the well-deserved spotlight on the talented women of the motorsports world and the automotive industry. 

Whether they work in a shop, race on the dirt or the track, help our many manufacturers create new products, or entertain and educate professionals and enthusiasts alike, we want to share their stories.

They all have great stories to tell about their road into this industry, and more information on all of this year’s featured women can be found below. Enjoy!

Leah Pruett

Cristy Lee

Krysten Anderson

Podcast Part 1 & Part 2

Angela Ruch

Ashley Corzine

Jennifer Jenkins

Nikole Durbin

Loxley Browne

Diana Gill

In this article:
