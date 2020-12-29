Video
Tools & Products

Women’s Performance Plus Shop Shirt From Red Kap

This shop shirt repels tough auto fluids, including oil, to keep its fresh appearance.
Design, performance and technology are hard at work in Red Kap’s Performance Plus Shop Shirt for women. 

The exclusive OilBlok Technology repels the toughest auto fluids, including oil, keeping shirts looking newer for longer. The Ripstop fabric is lightweight and breathable but 75% stronger than common workwear fabrics, the company said. 

Flex stretch panels offer improved mobility and breathability, while underarm mesh gussets deliver increased range of motion and breathable comfort. Covered snaps keep paint jobs protected — part of the ZeroSkratch collection of worry-free workwear. 

For more information, visit redkap.com.

