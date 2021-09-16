 Work In Comfort With New JEGS Tool Creeper
Work In Comfort With New JEGS Tool Creeper

Tools & Products

Work In Comfort With New JEGS Tool Creeper

The Tool Creeper has a three compartment storage tray and holds up to 60 lbs.
JEGS Creepers and Seats feature heavy-duty construction and comfortable ergonomic designs to prevent uncomfortable positions resulting in back pain and fatigue. These items let you focus on the project at hand, and with a mix of rolling and stationary options, JEGS has your every need covered.

JEGS 81176 Tool Creeper is designed to keep tools together and organized while working under a vehicle. This Creepers tool tray has a 60 lb. weight capacity and will hold plenty of tools in its 3 compartments keeping them off of the ground and out of your way; no need to worry about laying on your tools or kicking them out from under your vehicle. The center of the tool tray incorporates a metal mounting plate designed for attaching magnetic accessories and is great for mounting an LED POD Light 298-52811 to create a rolling work light.

The Creeper features include 12 1/2 in. x 12 1/2 in. three compartment tool tray, a metal center plate to conveniently attach work lights or other magnetic accessories, 2 in. smooth-rolling rubber swivel casters, easy-grip side handles and an easy to clean plastic body.

For more info: jegs.com

