The new WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light jumps 12V car batteries; doubles as a two-way charger for cell phones, tablets and other small electronics; and features five worklight, flashlight and emergency light combinations.

The portable starter jumps gasoline-powered car engines up to 4.0 liters and diesel car engines up to 3.0 liters. Fully charged, it can make 30 jump starts before recharging is needed.

The jumper comes with battery charging cables and a cigarette/power port cable for charging in vehicles. The jumper has a side power panel with a rubber flap enclosure.

