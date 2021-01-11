WVE Vehicle Electronics Adds 449 New SKUs In December

WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced 449 new part numbers in December for a variety of sensors, switches, solenoids, coils, emissions, fuel injection products and tools, now available for a range of light- and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 260 switches, 148 sensors, 36 emissions products, two tools, one solenoid, one fuel injection throttle body, and one coil – which includes more than 316.6 million sales opportunities.

“The addition of these new part numbers for December brings the total number of new part numbers announced in 2020 to 1,245,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, vice president of sales and marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics. “In 2021, we will continue to add new professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products to our line, honoring our commitment to meeting the needs of customers throughout the industry.”

New part numbers are available for the following part types:

4WD Actuator

A/C Clutch Cycle Switches

A/C Compressor Cut-Out Switches

A/C Refrigerant Temperature Sensor

ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

ABS Wheel Speed Sensor Wiring Harnesses

Accelerator Pedal Sensors

Air Bag Clocksprings

Ambient Air Temperature Sensors

Automatic Headlight Sensor

Automatic Transmission Oil Pressure Switch

Automatic Transmission Oil Temperature Sensors

Automatic Transmission Speed Sensor

Battery Current Sensors

Brake Fluid Pressure Sensors

Cabin Air Temperature Sensors

Camshaft Synchronizer Alignment Tool Kit

Circuit Breaker

Clutch Pedal Position Switches

Combination Switches

Connectors

Cruise Control Release Switches

Cruise Control Switches

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Pressure Sensor

Direct Ignition Coil Boot

Disk Brake Pad Wear Sensors

Door Lock Actuators

Door Lock Switches

Door Mirror Switches

Door Window Switches

EGR Cooler

EGR Tubes

EGR Valve Control Solenoid

EGR Valve Gaskets

Engine Camshaft Gear Installation Tool

Engine Camshaft Position Sensors

Engine Camshaft Synchronizer

Engine Coolant Air Bleeder Valve

Engine Coolant Temperature Sender

Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors

Engine Crankcase Breather Hose

Engine Crankshaft Position Sensors

Engine Intake Manifold Runner Control Sensor

Engine Intake Manifold Runner Solenoids

Engine Oil Pressure Switches

Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Adjuster Magnets

Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Solenoids

Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) Sensors

Fog Light Switch

Fuel Injection Throttle Body

Fuel Tank Vent Valves

Hazard Warning Switches

Headlight Level Sensor

Headlight Switches

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Ballasts

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Module

HVAC Blend Door Actuators

HVAC Blower Control Switches

HVAC Blower Motor Resistors

HVAC Blow Motor Resistor Kits

HVAC Control Switch

HVAC Cut-Off Switches

HVAC Heater Core Temperature Sensors

HVAC Recirculation Door Actuator

HVAC Sun Sensors

Ignition Lock Cylinders

Ignition Switches

Liftgate Release Switches

Neutral Safety Switches

PCV Valves

Pedal Height Adjustment Switch

Pigtails

Power Sliding Door Switch

Relays

Seat Lumbar Switch

Seat Switches

Shift Interlock Solenoid

Starter Brush

Steering Angle Sensor

Sunroof Switch

Tail Light Circuit Board

Transfer Case Range Position Sensor

Trunk Lock

Turn Signal Flashers

Vapor Canisters

Vaper Canister Purge Valves

Windshield Wiper Switch

For more information on our new part numbers launched this month, as well as our complete parts list, visit our online catalog at http://wvebrand.com/parts.