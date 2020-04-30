WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 121 New Part Numbers

WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced a total of 121 new part numbers in April for a variety of ignition products, emissions products, sensors and switches now available for a range of light and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 11 new ignition components, 26 new emissions products, 63 new sensors and 21 new switches – covering more than 65.1 million vehicles.

New part numbers are available for the following part types:

ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

Accelerator Pedal Sensors

Air Bag Clock Springs

Ambient Air Temperature Sensors

Brake Fluid Sensors

Distribution Ignition Pickups

EGR Valves

Camshaft Position Sensors

EVAP Purge Flow Sensors

Fuel Level Sensors

Humidity Sensors

HVAC Sun Sensors

Ignition Coils

Ignition Lock Cylinders

MAP Sensors

MAF Sensors

Neutral Safety Switches/Automatic Trans Gear Position Sensors

Oil Level Sensors

Power Steering Pressure Sensors

Throttle Position Sensors

VVT Adjuster Magnets

VVT Oil Control Valves

VVT Solenoids

“The addition of these new part numbers demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with a full line of professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, VP of sales and marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics.

For more information on the new part numbers launched in April, visit WVE’s online catalog at http://wvebrand.com/parts.