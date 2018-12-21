WyoTech Is Back: Laramie Campus To Start Winter 2019 Session

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

After news in November 2017 that all the WyoTech campuses would be closed, the original Laramie, Wyoming, campus has been acquired by local ownership and is continuing to educate future techs.

The school is now enrolling students for Winter 2019, and former WyoTech President and Alumnus Jim Mathis has resumed a leadership role as CEO. Mathis served as president of the school until its acquisition in 2002, and now as the school’s CEO, he said he’s dedicated to bringing back the excellence and quality training WyoTech’s relationship is built upon.

“We’re committed to continuing the legacy of WyoTech and making the right decisions to get us there,” Mathis said. “Over the next two to three years, we plan on building up to around 500 to 600 students.”

Founded in Laramie in 1966, WyoTech provides concentrated technician training programs in automotive technology, collision refinishing technology and diesel technology.

Currently, the Laramie campus is the only WyoTech location where classes are available.

For more information about WyoTech, visit wyotech.edu.