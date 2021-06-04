 XL-Torx Screwdriver Set from Mueller-Kueps
XL-Torx Screwdriver Set from Mueller-Kueps

Tools & Products

XL-Torx Screwdriver Set from Mueller-Kueps

The neon green and black body allows you to spot the screwdriver from across the shop.
The Mueller-Kueps XL-Torx Screwdriver Set (No. 706 300) provides mechanics with an extra-long Torx screwdriver set. Made in Germany, it features a total length of 300mm (11.8-in.). Use this to get improved reach and entry in those tough-to-access areas such as the engine, car body, door panels or dashboard.

The two-component handle ensures a fantastic grip while the neon green and black body allows you to spot the screwdriver from across the shop. This six-piece kit includes sizes T10, T15, T20, T25, T27 and T30. 

For more info: mueller-kueps.com 

