YANG Announces TopGolf Fundraiser In Partnership With AACF

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), an Auto Care Association community of young industry professionals, is partnering with the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) to raise support for the foundation through a nationwide TopGolf event. In continuing its effort to provide support to members of the auto care industry during the global pandemic, YANG is proud to once again partner with AACF to bring the auto care community together while raising funds that will provide resources, guidance, financial support and more to those in need.

Four major TopGolf locations across the country will host events for the fundraiser, with the support of industry sponsors.

The TopGolf locations for this fundraiser include:

Atlanta, Ga. – Midtown location

– Midtown location Detroit, Mich. – Auburn Hills location

– Auburn Hills location Houston, Texas – Katy location

– Katy location San Antonio, Texas

"Giving back is one of the many positive attributes of an effective leader," said Jacki Lutz, global head, communications, training and e-commerce, Sensata Aftermarket and YANG chair. "Getting our membership together for some fun networking while raising money for a good cause is really a win-win. The YANG community is full of future leaders and providing them with opportunities to give back to their industry is an important initiative for the council. Seeing the support come in from members, mentors and sponsors has been very encouraging."