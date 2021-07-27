 YANG Announces TopGolf Fundraiser In Partnership With AACF -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

YANG Announces TopGolf Fundraiser In Partnership With AACF

on

AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website

on

NGK Recognized For Excellence In Quality & Delivery

on

UAF Sets New Scholarship Record Once Again
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information Video
play

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints Video
play

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

YANG Announces TopGolf Fundraiser In Partnership With AACF

 

on

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), an Auto Care Association community of young industry professionals, is partnering with the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) to raise support for the foundation through a nationwide TopGolf event. In continuing its effort to provide support to members of the auto care industry during the global pandemic, YANG is proud to once again partner with AACF to bring the auto care community together while raising funds that will provide resources, guidance, financial support and more to those in need.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Four major TopGolf locations across the country will host events for the fundraiser, with the support of industry sponsors.

The TopGolf locations for this fundraiser include:

  • Atlanta, Ga. – Midtown location
  • Detroit, Mich. – Auburn Hills location
  • Houston, Texas – Katy location
  • San Antonio, Texas

“Giving back is one of the many positive attributes of an effective leader,” said Jacki Lutz, global head, communications, training and e-commerce, Sensata Aftermarket and YANG chair. “Getting our membership together for some fun networking while raising money for a good cause is really a win-win. The YANG community is full of future leaders and providing them with opportunities to give back to their industry is an important initiative for the council. Seeing the support come in from members, mentors and sponsors has been very encouraging.”about:blank

Advertisement

Event details, including registration and sponsorship opportunities for the TopGolf Fundraiser event, are available now and can be viewed on the YANG webpage at autocare.org/yang. Contact Jess Fainberg, YANG community liaison, at [email protected] for more information.

More information about the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), including how to donate, can be found on the AACF website.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’

News: Tenneco Explores Synthetic Fuels

News: BBB Industries Releases Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide

News: ASE Student Career Survey Results To Be Presented Soon

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician