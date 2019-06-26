News/Pikes Peak
Yokohama Returns To The ‘Race To Clouds’ As Sponsor And Exclusive Tire Provider For The Porsche Pikes Peak Division

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

For the second consecutive year, Yokohama Tire and Porsche Motorsport North America are teaming up for another run in the “Race to the Clouds.” Yokohama is the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier for the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama at the famous Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Organization, on June 30 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The tiremaker has 15 drivers competing in four classes – including returning champions David Donohue and Travis Pastrana. Donohue, who captured the win in the Time Attack 1 class last year on ADVAN A005 racing slicks, will compete this time in the Pikes Peak Open division. Donohue will be in a Porsche GT3 R TT on A005s.

In the super-competitive Time Attack 1 class this time, Yokohama will feature four drivers, including Don “Fastest Pastor” Wickstrum, who will be on ADVAN A005s.

Six entries will be competing in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama class, including action sports star and Nitro Circus founder Pastrana, who won the inaugural class race last year. Pastrana will race against five others, including fellow Team Yokohama member and Nitro Circus performer Blake “Bilko” Williams. All will compete on Yokohama’s ADVAN A052 tires.

Four drivers also will compete under the Yokohama banner in the Open Wheel division in Sierra Alpha cars. All will be on ADVAN A005 rubber.

“With David taking on a higher class, Travis going for a back-to-back title, the Time Attack 1 upping the competition and all the other top racers we have competing at Pikes Peak, it’s going to be a fantastic event,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “Travis going against Bilko will also be great fun. We can’t wait to see how the race plays out.” 

Yokohama’s full entry list includes:

ClassDriverCarNumber
1Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by YokohamaTravis PastranaPorsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport199
2Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by YokohamaBlake “Bilko” WilliamsPorsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport22
3Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by YokohamaPhil BloomPorsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport118
4Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by YokohamaMarc BuntingPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport597
5Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by YokohamaGeorge Hess IIIPorsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport744
6Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by YokohamaGustav LundhPorsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport981
7Pikes Peak OpenDavid DonohuePorsche GT3R TT911
8Time Attack 1Dai YoshiharaScion FR-S86
9Time Attack 1Don WickstrumPorsche GT3 Cup TT25
10Time Attack 1Fred VeitchPorsche 996TT73
11Time Attack 1Fumio NutaharaNissan Leaf230
12Open WheelAndreas BakkerudSierra Alpha RX313
13Open WheelAaron KaufmanSierra Alpha51
14Open WheelPaul GerrardSierra Alpha31
15Open WheelCole PowelsonSierra Alpha23

Along with the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Yokohama’s extensive list of 2019 North American-based motorsports activities (both on- and off-road) includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, Crandon International Raceway partnership, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, One Lap of America, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally. 

