Yokohama Returns To The ‘Race To Clouds’ As Sponsor And Exclusive Tire Provider For The Porsche Pikes Peak Division

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

For the second consecutive year, Yokohama Tire and Porsche Motorsport North America are teaming up for another run in the “Race to the Clouds.” Yokohama is the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier for the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama at the famous Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Organization, on June 30 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The tiremaker has 15 drivers competing in four classes – including returning champions David Donohue and Travis Pastrana. Donohue, who captured the win in the Time Attack 1 class last year on ADVAN A005 racing slicks, will compete this time in the Pikes Peak Open division. Donohue will be in a Porsche GT3 R TT on A005s.

In the super-competitive Time Attack 1 class this time, Yokohama will feature four drivers, including Don “Fastest Pastor” Wickstrum, who will be on ADVAN A005s.

Six entries will be competing in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama class, including action sports star and Nitro Circus founder Pastrana, who won the inaugural class race last year. Pastrana will race against five others, including fellow Team Yokohama member and Nitro Circus performer Blake “Bilko” Williams. All will compete on Yokohama’s ADVAN A052 tires.

Four drivers also will compete under the Yokohama banner in the Open Wheel division in Sierra Alpha cars. All will be on ADVAN A005 rubber.

“With David taking on a higher class, Travis going for a back-to-back title, the Time Attack 1 upping the competition and all the other top racers we have competing at Pikes Peak, it’s going to be a fantastic event,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “Travis going against Bilko will also be great fun. We can’t wait to see how the race plays out.”

Yokohama’s full entry list includes:

Class Driver Car Number 1 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Travis Pastrana Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport 199 2 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Blake “Bilko” Williams Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport 22 3 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Phil Bloom Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport 118 4 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Marc Bunting Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport 597 5 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama George Hess III Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport 744 6 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Gustav Lundh Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport 981 7 Pikes Peak Open David Donohue Porsche GT3R TT 911 8 Time Attack 1 Dai Yoshihara Scion FR-S 86 9 Time Attack 1 Don Wickstrum Porsche GT3 Cup TT 25 10 Time Attack 1 Fred Veitch Porsche 996TT 73 11 Time Attack 1 Fumio Nutahara Nissan Leaf 230 12 Open Wheel Andreas Bakkerud Sierra Alpha RX3 13 13 Open Wheel Aaron Kaufman Sierra Alpha 51 14 Open Wheel Paul Gerrard Sierra Alpha 31 15 Open Wheel Cole Powelson Sierra Alpha 23

Along with the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Yokohama’s extensive list of 2019 North American-based motorsports activities (both on- and off-road) includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, Crandon International Raceway partnership, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, One Lap of America, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.