Connect with us

News

Yokohama Tire Celebrates 10 Years Sponsoring LA Angels

 

on

With baseball finally resuming, the decade-long partnership between Yokohama Tire and the Los Angeles Angels continues. Yokohama has been a sponsor of the American League West team since 2011, and the tiremaker’s corporate logo will again be featured prominently in left center field, where three-time American League MVP Mike Trout plays.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Yokohama continues to benefit from our 10-year relationship with the Los Angeles Angels,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “They’ve been a phenomenal marketing partner, helping us build strong brand awareness for Yokohama tires among their passionate fan base.” 

As part of the 2020 sponsorship program, Holtschneider said Yokohama also will have more branding opportunities, including field signage along the first base and third baselines for one inning during each game.

“The shortened 60-game season is going to be thrilling,” said Holtschneider. “With Mike Trout, 2018 Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani, and the off-season signing of third baseman Anthony Rendon, the Angels have a powerhouse team that will be one of the most exciting clubs in baseball to watch.” 

Advertisement

Along with the Los Angeles Angels, Yokohama’s 2020 sports sponsorship roster includes motorsports series such as the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West, Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, SCORE and several other motorsports events.  

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Tire Celebrates 10 Years Sponsoring LA Angels

on

Atlas Copco Compressors Expands Partnership With SHR

on

East Penn Videos Give Inside Look At Manufacturing Process

on

Ford Unveils Bronco With 7-Speed Getrag Manual Transmission
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Yokohama Tire Celebrates 10 Years Sponsoring LA Angels

Video: VIDEO: How To Tell If A Brake Pad Is Ceramic Or Semi Metallic

Video: VIDEO: Clean The Fuel Tank Before Replacing The Pump

Video: VIDEO: Comparative Ride Height Analysis

Video: VIDEO: What Else Should Be Replaced With The Strut?
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect