Yokohama Tire, Electrify Expo Partner on EV Event

Yokohama Tire announced it is plugging into the latest trend in car customizations: electric vehicles (EVs). The tiremaker has been named Presenting Sponsor of Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama. Electrify Showoff is the special new section devoted to the next generation of car culture and customization trends. It’s part of Electrify Expo, North America’s largest EV festival, which kicks-off its seven-city tour May 19-21 in Long Beach, California, the company says.

“We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of Electrify Showoff,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s VP of marketing and product management. “Yokohama has held a place in the enthusiast aftermarket for a long time, so it’s great to see a new wave of enthusiasts creating a new EV car culture before our eyes. We can’t wait to see what this newly imagined future might hold, and Showoff is going to be THE place to see it!”

“The response we have received since launching Electrify Showoff from both brands and enthusiasts proves that we have filled an important void in the space,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “Yokohama’s sponsorship of ‘Showoff’ reinforces their leadership of new tire technology as well as understanding the imminent shift happening within car culture towards EVs.”

Yokohama, which will have a display in the Showoff section, will showcase to attendees how its tires can be used on EVs, from daily drivers to motorsports. “As a company, Yokohama has a long history of providing tires for all categories,” Briggs said, “and EVs are no exception. Yokohama was standard equipment on the original Tesla Roadster and we continue to exceed the needs of a continuously changing market.”

Later this year, Yokohama says it is planning to introduce an ultra high-performance all-season tire, specifically targeted for electric vehicles, and has developed EV-specific race tires for Nitrocross’ Group E class. Additionally, the brand will be returning to Pikes Peak this year, once again partnering with Unplugged Performance and the Tesla Model S Plaid. The effort will be supported by ADVAN A005 racing slicks, which utilize biomass-derived butadiene rubber and an increased usage of sustainable materials.

Yokohama adds it will have various EV motorsports vehicles and special EV builds on display at different Electrify Expos. At Long Beach, Yokohama will feature in its booth the modified electric VW ID4 AWD, which competed in the Rebelle Rally, along with the all-electric, 1055 horsepower, four-motor, four-wheel-drive FC1-X Nitrocross car and the Pikes Peak-raced 2018 Evasive Tesla Model 3.

