 Zapp EV to Appoint Manufacturing Partner in India

EV Bizz

Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited will be Zapp's contract manufacturing partner for sales of the vehicle in India.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited announced that it intends to appoint Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited as its contract manufacturing partner for sales of the i300 in India. Bounce already operates a domestic vehicle assembly facility and may further assist with distribution of i300 in the country.

“India is one of the largest markets in the world for sales of two-wheelers and the number of premium models sold there is estimated to be more than four times the number of all models sold in the US,” said Swin Chatsuwan, founder and CEO of Zapp EV. “We think the design attributes of i300 make it an excellent solution for personal mobility with India’s growing purchasing power and urban densification. Our plan to scale the business in India from an initial minimum capacity of 5,000 units per year is not dependent on any dedicated charging infrastructure since the i300’s removable and portable battery packs can be charged from any wall socket, making this a huge market opportunity for both companies.”

Zapp said the companies intend for Bounce to provide the necessary support for homologation in India, while Zapp continues working toward commercial rollout and first customer deliveries of the i300 in Europe and Thailand in the summer of 2024.

