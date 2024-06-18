 Zapp EV to Appoint Manufacturing Partner in India

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Zapp EV to Appoint Manufacturing Partner in India

Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited will be Zapp's contract manufacturing partner for sales of the i300 in India.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited announced that it intends to appoint Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited as its contract manufacturing partner for sales of the i300 in India. Bounce already operates a domestic vehicle assembly facility and may further assist with distribution of i300 in the country.

Related Articles

“India is one of the largest markets in the world for sales of two-wheelers and the number of premium models sold there is estimated to be more than four times the number of all models sold in the US,” said Swin Chatsuwan, founder and CEO of Zapp EV. “We think the design attributes of i300 make it an excellent solution for personal mobility with India’s growing purchasing power and urban densification. Our plan to scale the business in India from an initial minimum capacity of 5,000 units per year is not dependent on any dedicated charging infrastructure since the i300’s removable and portable battery packs can be charged from any wall socket, making this a huge market opportunity for both companies.”

Zapp said the companies intend for Bounce to provide the necessary support for homologation in India, while Zapp continues working toward commercial rollout and first customer deliveries of the i300 in Europe and Thailand in the summer of 2024.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mullen Announces Development of Mobile EV Charging Truck

New PowerUP mobile charging system provides increased versatility and 100% zero emissions power generation capable of delivering on demand, mobile DC fast-charging.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced the development of a zero emissions version of PowerUP, Mullen’s mobile EV charging solution, that will now be offered on the Company’s own Class 3 all-electric cab chassis truck.

Mullen’s PowerUP was first introduced in July 2023 as a mobile EV charging truck delivering level 2 and level 3 DC fast charging capabilities in scenarios where such power is not available, including roadside assistance and emergency response where immediate power is required for recharging electric vehicles or emergency power backup.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hansen Motorsport, SKF Align for 2024 World RX Season

The Scandinavian Touring Car Championship will premiere the world’s first 100% electric national touring car championship June 8-9, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Announces Sale of 50 Bollinger EV Trucks

EnviroCharge will install its mobile clean-propane-powered charging system on the Bollinger B4 chassis cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

By Emma Henderson
Eaton Introduces Fuse Portfolio for Electrified CVs

Eaton Bussmann series fuses can handle up to 1,400 amps and 900 volts, and can be tailored to customer specifications.

By Emma Henderson
Wallbox Announces Milestones in Acquisition of ABL

The company says the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Advanced Cooling System Technologies: Hybrid & EVs

Learn how to keep your hybrid or electric vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Continues Commercial EV Dealer Expansion in Midwest

New franchise partners Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group will focus on the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest regions of the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota To Build EV SUVs At Indiana Facility

Toyota’s Indiana facility will build the EV Toyota Sienna, Highlander, Grand Highlander and Lexus TX.

By Christian Hinton