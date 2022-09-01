 ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature
ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature

Tools & Products

ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature

With flag drop function, simplified navigation and updated graph view, this feature simplifies the diagnostic process.
on

With the latest Snap-on software release, technicians can spot intermittent glitches and quickly hone in on the root cause of a problem using the new clear view flag tracker found on the ZEUS diagnostic tool’s data graph view. With its flag drop function, simplified navigation and updated graph view format, this feature speeds up and simplifies the diagnostic process.

Visit the Snap-on Diagnostics YouTube channel to see an example of how the new clear view flag tracker works.

With Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics software, the ZEUS diagnostic tool is the smart choice for anyone who wants the most troubleshooting and repair information possible and wants to access it without wading through unnecessary steps, the company said. It practically anticipates the technician’s next move and guides them through every step to find the solution by displaying only the information that’s relevant to the specific vehicle and fault code. ZEUS uses “Smart Data” to automatically configure the display to show vehicle data parameters (PID) relevant to the fault code, while non-related data parameters are filtered out, saving time. It also highlights vehicle data out of expected range.

To learn more, visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

